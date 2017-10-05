Irish Water works in Dundalk extended

Irish Water have stated that main flushing works in the town have been extended until October 10th and may cause supply disruptions to Saint Alphonsus Road, Meadow Grove, Bishop Court, Oaklawns, Cluan Enda, Greenacres, Laurel Grove, Afton Drive, Lisnaree, Blackwater Court, Belfry Drive, Belfry Gardens, Belfry Crescent, Belfry Avenue, Avenue Road and surrounding areas in Dundalk.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

Works are scheduled to take place from 8:30 on 25 September until 5pm on 10 October.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU014036.