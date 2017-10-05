Dundalk bar wins big at Irish Pub Awards 2017

North East regional winners received their gongs at last night's Irish Pub Awards 2017.

Among the success stories was Russell's Saloon in Dundalk, which bagged the prize for 'Best Outdoor Space'.

PJ's in Carlingford also bagged an award, coming out as Winner of Best Music Pub in the North East.

