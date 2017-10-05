EVENTS GUIDE: An Tain Arts Centre in Dundalk this October

There's an action-packed month of events in An Tain Arts Centre in Dundalk this October, with something for almost everyone:

VISUAL ARTS:

Daoine de Dhún Dealgan by Neil McArdle – Basement Gallery, An Táin Arts Centre

Runs 3rd – 7th October | Tues – Sat, 10am – 4pm | Free entry

Neil McArdle

A photographic and visual media exhibition showcasing images and stories of migrants who now call Dundalk their home. Neil Mc Ardle is coordinator of the ‘Fáilte Isteach’ group in Dundalk – local volunteers working to bridge the gap of inter-cultural divisions through mutual storytelling.



FILM CLUB:

The Graduate – Studio Theatre, An Táin Arts Centre

Tuesday 10th October at 2:00pm

Tickets €5 | Complimentary tea/coffee also served after the movie

Access Cinema | Mike Nicholas, USA, 1967, 105mins, Cert: 15

Benjamin Braddock, a confused college graduate, is pulled in myriad directions by family, friends, and associates just days after receiving his degree. Seduced by Mrs. Robinson, an older friend of the family, Ben carries on an affair with the married woman even as he falls for her daughter, Elaine. A satirical coming-of-age comedy that became an emotional touchstone for an entire generation. Starring: Anne Bancroft, Dustin Hoffman, Katharine Ross, William Daniels, Murray Hamilton, Elizabeth Wilson.

VISUAL ARTS:

Stretch by Creative Spark – Basement Gallery, An Táin Arts Centre

Opens Wed 11th October at 7pm | Runs 12th October – 4th November | Tues – Sat, 10am – 4pm | Free entry

Creative Spark, Dundalk presents an exhibition of work from the Creative Spark Residency Programme 2016-2017 (supported by Create Louth). The artists involved in the 2016 – 2017 Programme at Creative Spark were Michael Stafford (Louth); Thomas Brezing (Dublin); Olga Danilova (Russia); Chiara Leto & Giulia Vetri (Italy) and Hazel Egan (Dublin). The exhibition will bring together new works completed during the residency programme in the medium of printmaking, mixed media and painting.

A parallel exhibition of work by Creative Spark print studio members will run adjacent to the exhibition.

WORKSHOPS:

Children’s Workshop – Thomas Brezing: Waste, Environment & Monoprint workshop

Saturday 21st October | 11:30-1:00pm

Free but booking required

School Group Workshop Hazel Egan: Children’s Printmaking Workshop

School group to visit Exhibition and take part in a print workshop. Group Size (12-15)

Wednesday 25th October | 1:00pm – 2:30pm

Free but booking required

Adult’s & Children’s Workshop – Michael Stafford: Stretch Your Imagination

Paint & Print from your imagination using the work in the exhibition to inspire the process

Saturday 28th October | 2:00pm – 3:30pm

Free but booking required

Booking through creativespark.ie



MUSICAL THEATRE:

Me and My Girl – Main Theatre, An Táin Arts Centre

11th – 15th October at 8:00pm

Tickets €12 (Wed) / €16 (Thurs – Sun)

Dundalk Musical Society

Bill Snibson, a Lambert costermonger, is revealed to be the new Earl of Hareford and his newly discovered aristocratic relations are horrified. Bringing him to Hareford Hall, they attempt to educate Bill into the ways of the gentry and to separate him from his cockney girlfriend Sally. The result? Chaos of the most comical kind! With a host of hilarious characters, witty one-liners, and several toe-tapping and uplifting songs, including the famous Lambert Walk, The Sun Has Got His Hat On and Leaning On A Lamppost, Me and My Girl is a sublime and sunny treat for all fans of musical comedy.



THEATRE:

Cracks – Studio Theatre, An Táin Arts Centre

17th – 20th October at 11:00am

Tickets €10 / Teachers free

Quintessence Theatre Company

I remember what is was like. Being like everyone else. Whole. Complete. Unshattered, unbroken. Normal. But things change. Now I’m falling between the cracks in myself, and I don’t know how to crawl back out…

A powerful piece of devised theatre from An Táin Arts Centre’s company-in-residence exploring the issue of mental illness in Ireland. Cracks premiered in October 2016 and is back for a third run due to popular demand.



CHILDREN’S THEATRE:

The Locksmith’s Song – Main Theatre, An Táin Arts Centre

Saturday 21st October at 2:00pm

Tickets €10 / €7

Eoin Lynch

Set in the dusty world of an old locksmith’s shop, this tale quickly bursts into action and adventure. The audience are brought on a challenging and rewarding journey, in which our hero, Tom Losluv, struggles to deal with his mother’s illness. A boy tricks death and locks it in a box. He battles with a ferocious monster who has fought great armies of the world and lived to tell the tale. This is a story that tells of a love and bond that cannot be broken, that of a mother and her son. Performed by one of Ireland’s most experienced performers for young audiences, this highly visual production mixes puppetry and object manipulation with dynamic physical theatre. Suitable for ages seven years plus.

Family Package! Book The Locksmith's Song 21st Oct and Jackula 30th Oct together and get both shows for €50! (For family of four)

COMEDY / THEATRE:

November – Main Theatre, An Táin Arts Centre

25 – 28th October at 8:00pm

Tickets €12 Wed | €15 / €12 Thurs - Sat

Dundalk Theatre Workshop

David Mamet’s Oval Office satire depicts one day in the life of a beleaguered American commander-in-chief. It’s November in a Presidential election year, and incumbent Charles Smith’s chances for re-election are looking grim. Approval ratings are down, his money’s running out, and nuclear war might be imminent. Though his staff has thrown in the towel and his wife has begun to prepare for her post-White House life, Chuck isn’t ready to give up just yet. With Mamet’s characteristic no-holds-barred style, November is a scathingly hilarious take on the state of America today and the lengths to which people will go to win.



CHILDREN’S THEATRE:

Jackula – Main Theatre, An Táin Arts Centre

Monday 30th October at 1:00pm

Tickets €7 | €25 for family of 4 | €30 for family of 5

Brilliant Promotions

Being a vampire sucks, but being Dracula’s younger brother is driving Jackula batty. Join Jackula on a spooktacular quest to step out of his older brother’s shadow and become the world’s most magical vampire. Laugh as Jackula makes his pet ghost dance. Gasp as Jackula balances five glasses of water on his face. Smile as children help him perform fun magic tricks. After the show Jackula invites everyone to stay, perform a trick and receive a treat. This is fun magic for the whole family and perfect for Halloween. Jackula has performed at the White House, toured America and Canada, appeared on RTÉ, NBC and CBS television. Suitable for ages 4 years plus.

Family Package! Book The Locksmith's Song 21st Oct and Jackula 30th Oct together and get both shows for €50! (For family of four)



FILM CLUB:

Twice Shy – Workshop room, An Táin Arts Centre

Tuesday 31st October at 8:00pm

Tickets €7 | Complimentary tea/coffee also served after the movie

Access Cinema | Tom Ryan, Ireland, UK, 2017, 81mins, Cert: 16

Twice Shy is a coming of age story about a young, unmarried couple who embark on a road trip from Ireland to London as the result of an unplanned pregnancy. While on the road, they reflect on their relationship and find themselves facing life changing decisions. Will these choices bring them closer together or ultimately drive them apart? Starring: Shane Murray-Corcoran, Iseult Casey, Ardal O’Hanlon, Pat Shortt



Super Saturday Family Hangout!

9th September, Saturday from 10am – 3pm

Take an hour out of the weekend routine and relax with your family at our weekly Family Hangout. Visit the latest exhibition in the Basement Gallery, enjoy a complimentary tea, coffee or juice, browse the papers and have fun exploring our creative toy box and art cart full of puzzles, colouring activities and games.

Keep an eye on our Facebook page for upcoming crafts and activities!

BOOKING DETAILS

Box Office: An Táin Arts Centre, Crowe Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth

Phone: 042 9332332 | Online: www.antain.ie