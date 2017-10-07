Dundalk man moved to Northern Ireland after threat on life, court is told

A man who failed to appear to meet a prosecution for driving without insurance or a driving licence, has moved to Northern Ireland after being informed by Gardaí that his life was under threat, his barrister told Dundalk district court last Wednesday.

34 year old John Gray who gave an address at Castleross, Dundalk was summonsed for alleged offences on Linenhall Street, Dundalk on January 13th last year.

The court heard that he had been found to be a suitable candidate for community service but Judge Flann Brennan said the defendant had to be in court when he is making the order and he issued a bench warrant.