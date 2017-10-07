Sex offender failed to notify gardai, Dundalk court told

A registered sex offender has appeared before Dundalk district court, charged with failing to notify gardaí of a change in address.

The 58 year old - who gave an address in Meath when charged, is accused of committing the offence between the 19th of September last year and the ninth of January this year.

Judge Flann Brennan adjourned the case until the 18th of October and remanded him on continuing bail, after he was told the defendant had other matters before the court on that date.