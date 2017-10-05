St Gerard's Novena in Dundalk starts this Sunday

St Gerard’s Novena starts this Sunday October 8th and continues for nine days at St Joseph’s Redemptorist Church Dundalk until the feast of St Gerard on Monday October 16th.

The annual solemn novena in honour of St Gerard Majella is a great festival of faith and this year even more people are expected to attend the daily sessions as difficult times bring people together, and Pope Francis tries to move the Catholic Church from “a small chapel for the few” to a “a field hospital after battle”, a place of healing for the faithful, the doubtful, and the conflicted.

Services

Weekdays: 7am, 9.30am, 11.30am, 1.10pm, 2.30pm, 4.30pm, 6pm, 7.30pm, 9pm, 10.30pm.

Sundays: 7am, 8am, 9.30am, 11am, 12.30pm, 4.30pm, 6pm, 7.30pm, 9pm, NO 10.30PM

Special Services

- Last Session each night in Candlelight

- Guest Speaker on Thursday 12th - Lisa Marmion (Women's Aid Dundalk) 'When Home Is Where The Hurt Is'

- Reconciliation Services (No Mass) - Friday Oct 13th at 9.30pm, 11.30am, 6pm and 7.30pm.

- Healing Mass with the Anointing of the Sick and Elderly on Saturday Oct 14th at 11.30am and 2.30pm.

- Blessing of the Babies and Children on Sunday Oct 15th at 2.30pm (without Mass).