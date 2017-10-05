Travel chaos for Dundalk commuters this morning

Rail commuters from Dundalk into Dublin are experiencing serious delays this morning due to a vehicle hitting a bridge at Portmarnock.

Update: Ongoing disruption to Northern commuter line services due to vehicle hitting bridge at Portmarnock Dublin Bus accepting rail tickets — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 5, 2017

And it certainly isn't going down well on Twitter with those who are stuck coming from Dundalk...

That’s helpful when we’re stuck in Donabate with no access to Dublin Bus? Any chance of an announcement from the driver? Ridiculous. — Aideen Culligan (@aideenculligan) October 5, 2017

Clearly something else is happening here. The 0710 train was late leaving Dundalk again this morning. How do leafs cause a late departure ? — rail commuter (@monaghanroad) October 5, 2017

@IrishRail seriously, Dundalk line late again? How can people rely on your service to get into work on time? October 5, 2017