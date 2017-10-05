Travel chaos for Dundalk commuters this morning
Transport
Travel chaos for Dundalk commuters this morning
Rail commuters from Dundalk into Dublin are experiencing serious delays this morning due to a vehicle hitting a bridge at Portmarnock.
Update: Ongoing disruption to Northern commuter line services due to vehicle hitting bridge at Portmarnock Dublin Bus accepting rail tickets— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 5, 2017
And it certainly isn't going down well on Twitter with those who are stuck coming from Dundalk...
That’s helpful when we’re stuck in Donabate with no access to Dublin Bus? Any chance of an announcement from the driver? Ridiculous.— Aideen Culligan (@aideenculligan) October 5, 2017
Clearly something else is happening here. The 0710 train was late leaving Dundalk again this morning. How do leafs cause a late departure ?— rail commuter (@monaghanroad) October 5, 2017
@IrishRail seriously, Dundalk line late again? How can people rely on your service to get into work on time?— Keith Joseph (@KeithJoseph3) October 5, 2017
@IrishRail Sitting on the 7 am from Dundalk in Malahide - not moving due to Bridge strike at Portmarnock - @IrishRail is there any ETA?— barry_conroy (@barry_conroy) October 5, 2017
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on