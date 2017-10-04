LAUGH OUT LOUTH | County hosts its first ever Comedy Festival

Laugh Out Louth (LOL) is Louth’s first comedy festival, created to raise awareness of mental health issues in our community (especially male mental health) through comedy.



Even though it is only its first year, it is already featuring fantastic talent like:

Deirdre O’Kane

Eleanor Tiernan

Joe Rooney

Eric Lalor

Collum McDonnell

Emma Doran

And many, many more.



All profits are in aid of the Samaritans.

Join us in venues across Louth the weekend of the 13th-15th of October for a good laugh for a good cause, where our acts will help dispel the stigma around (male) mental health through comedy.



The D Hotel have very kindly offered a discounted rate on rooms in the hotel over the weekend to anyone that is visiting from outside the area for the festival (€95 B&B for Friday & Saturday & €59 B&B for Sunday night – email andygreenslade@thedhotel.com for LOL reservations).



The festival is a fledgling event this year and already we are gathering great momentum.

Next year already stands to be bigger and better and we hope we can count on your support for this good cause.



Find out more about the many different events happening over the weekend below.

Tickets for our Laugh Out Louth Festival Finale available from www.droichead.com/show/873579979

And Tickets for all our other Events available on our Eventbrite page:

www.lolouthcomedyfest.eventbrite.com



For more information, check us out on facebook at www.facebook.com/LOLouthComedyFest or on Twitter @LaughOutLouth

