Louth awarded over €700k for renewal scheme

OVER €700,000 has been allocated to Louth County Council to help revitalise towns and villages across the county.

Knockbridge, Dromiskin and Dunleer are set to benefit the most from the 2017 Town and Village Renewal Scheme, having been awarded €100,000 each.

Knockbridge plans to use the money to cover playground costs, while Dunleer intends to spend it on Market House Development.

“The money made available...will make a huge difference to rural Louth," said Louth Fine Gael TD, Fergus O'Dowd.

The total amount allocated to Co Louth is €775,726.16. It's understood that Dromiskin will use the funding to improve footpaths in the area.

Other winners include Carlingford, Ballapousta, Kilkerley, Tullyallen, Ardee, Blackrock, Reaghstown, Stabannon and Tallanstown.

Carlingford is set to benefit from €79,337 in Government funding and Ballapousta has been awarded €79,304.80 for road safety projects.

Ardee has been given €56,000 for Dee Hub/Health Check; Blackrock is set to receive €55,100; and Kilkerley has €63,855.20 for a playground picnic area.

Reaghstown has been allocated €32,137 for the installation of a lift, toilet facilities and Community Complex renovation.

Stabannon has €29,872.80 to spend on a walking trail and footpath lighting. Meanwhile, Tallanstown has plans to upgrade the existing Heritage Trail with €21,806.56 in new funding.

Lastly, Tullyallen has €58,312.80 to spend on a safe pathway to King William's Glen.

The Minister for Rural & Community Development, Michael Ring, announced the successful projects this morning (Wednesday, October 4).

The scheme is part of the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development.