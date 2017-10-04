Rent arrears in Louth reach new high of €5.4m

Rent arrears in Louth have reached a new high of €5.4m.



A new rents scheme came into effect on 2nd February and, under the standard tenancy agreement, tenants are obliged to notify of any occupancy change and/or change in financial circumstances. The council will continue to encourage tenants to comply with this requirement.



However, speaking at last night's meeting of the Dundalk Municipal District Council, Fine Gael's Maria Doyle expressed her concern at the ongoing month-on-month increases, noting that the problem goes all the way back to her time with Dundalk Town Council.



"This has always been a perennial problem ever since I've served in this area, and while I appreciate that efforts have been and are being undertaken, it just doesn't seem that there's an end-point in sight."



At the start of February 2017, all differential rent tenants were issued with letters informing them of their rent for 2017. A small number of remaining Long Term Leased and RAS accounts are currently being assessed.



Payment schemes are now in place to facilitate the incrememental repayment of monies owed.