Concerns raised after hazardous asbestos materials found dumped in Dundalk

Concerns have been raised regarding the dumping of asbestos in the Dundalk area.



Councillor Edel Corrigan brought the issue forward at last night's meeting of Dundalk Municipal District Council, inquiring as to how council officials plan to tackle the hazardous material.



It was revealed that asbestos-containing units have been dumped at a number of locations and require the services of specialist licensed contractors to dispose. Representative confirmed that arrangements are in progress.



All types of asbestos fibers are known to cause serious health hazards, with amosite and crocidolite the most hazardous asbestos fiber types.



Chrysotile asbestos has also produced tumors in animals and is a recognized cause of asbestosis and malignant mesothelioma in humans, and mesothelioma has been observed in people who were occupationally exposed to chrysotile, family members of the occupationally exposed, and residents who lived close to asbestos factories and mines.