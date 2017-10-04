Louth man jailed for having sex with schoolgirl

A LOUTH man who had sex with an under-age girl in a hotel has been jailed for two years.

The 29-year-old man, who can't be named for legal reasons, was sentenced by Judge Cormac Quinn yesterday (Tuesday, October 3).

The man, who had made plans to run away with the 15-year-old girl to the North, was given a three-year sentence, but the third year was suspended with conditions.

The court heard the man told the schoolgirl he could get her an illegal passport. He also advised her to change her hair colour and said she would have to use a fake name.

The girl told gardaí that she had agreed to have sex once with the man, who was aged 25 at the time, at a hotel in Co Dublin.

The man pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to sexual intercourse with a minor at a hotel between November 28 and December 6, 2013.

The man has 38 previous convictions including assault, burglary, criminal damage and theft. Judge Quinn backdated the sentence to when the man went into custody in May of last year.