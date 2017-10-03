Dundalk service station wins retail award

THE owner of a Dundalk service station is celebrating after being honoured in the Maxol 2016-2017 Excellence Awards.

Colin Fee, owner of Maxol service station, Dublin Road, Dundalk is “delighted” to have won first place in the 'Excellence in Customer Experience' category.

“We aim to meet our customer’s needs and expectations. This wouldn’t be possible without our extended team,” said Colin.

The Excellence Awards promote and reward excellence in retail standards, customer experience and community engagement.

The awards ceremony took place in Quinta Do Lago, Portugal. According to Maxol Group CEO Brian Donaldson, Colin and his team “go that extra mile to make every visit a memorable experience”.

Pictured (L-R) Colin Fee and Maxol Group CEO Brian Donaldson at the 2016-2017 Maxol Excellence Awards.