Dundalk Service Station takes first place at excellence awards

Maxol Service Station, Dublin Road, Dundalk, have been honoured in the ‘Excellence in Customer Experience’ category at the company's 2016 - 2017 Excellence Awards, which took place in Quinta Do Lago, Portugal recently.

The Excellence Awards promote and reward excellence in retail standards, customer experience and community engagement throughout its network of service stations across the island of Ireland.

Colin Fee, owner of Maxol Service Station, Dublin Road, Dundalk said:

“We are delighted to have won this award and of course travelling to Portugal to receive it made it even more special. At Maxol Dublin Road, Dundalk, we aim to meet our customer’s needs and expectations. This wouldn’t be possible without our extended team, I would like to take the opportunity to thank my staff for their hard work and dedication”.

Congratulating the winners, CEO of the Maxol Group, Brian Donaldson said:

“I would like to congratulate Colin and his staff for reaching the highest standard of customer service in our awards. Colin and his team truly place their customers first and go that extra mile to make every visit a memorable experience. We are delighted to be partnering with Colin and enjoyed celebrating his success recently in Portugal. Well done to Colin and his team, who are excellent ambassadors for Maxol.”

The Maxol Excellence Awards are now in their 20th year. Awards were presented on merit in the following categories; Excellence in Community Engagement; Customer Experience; Best Standard; and Store of the Year.