1,266 Louth residents on OT waiting list

OVER 1,000 Louth residents are waiting for Occupational Therapy assessment, according to the latest HSE figures.

Louth Sinn Fein (SF) TD Gerry Adams has criticised the HSE figures for August 2017 which show that 1,266 people in the county are on the waiting list.

“The figures...indicate a wholly inadequate service for vulnerable people. They are consistently being failed by this government,” said Mr Adams.

Across the county, there are 907 people under 18 waiting for initial assessment, 84 people aged 18-65, and 275 people aged over 65.

“The chronic lack of capacity in the public system means families are often forced to spend hundreds of euro on private therapy if they want to see their loved one talk, walk, and realise their individual potential,” he added.

“Sinn Féin is calling for significant investment in front line services such as Occupational Therapy in Budget 2018.”