Cannabis and tablets seized in Dundalk drug busts
LOCAL CRIME
Drugs were seized in two separate instances across the last week.
During the first seizure, which took place last Tuesday (September 25), 145 tablets were taken from a 26-year-old at a residence in Muirhevnamor.
Cannabis was also found in the Demesne area of the town on Sunday, October 1.
A 19-year-old male from Dublin was charged with possession of the drug. A file will now be filed for the DPP.
Anyone with information on these or other incidents is asked to contact the Gardaí on (042) 938 8400.
