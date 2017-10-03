Dundalk hosts regional HSE consultation on mental health

LOCAL stakeholders contributed to the HSE's national strategy to reduce suicide at a regional consultation held in Dundalk yesterday (Monday, October 2).

Members of the public and those working with community, health and social care organisations gave their views through workshops and surveys, to inform the 'Connecting for Life' strategy.

The consultation for the Suicide Prevention Action Plan 2015-2020 took place at the Ballymascanlon Hotel at 2.30pm.

“Although a lot of work is being done and is ongoing from individuals, groups and organisations, there is still more that can be done to promote good mental health, prevent future suicide deaths and support those who are bereaved by suicide,” said a HSE spokesperson.

“Therefore, a key part of the development of the Regional Suicide Prevention Action Plan, is providing an opportunity for as many people as possible to have their say regarding what should be included.”

Groups raised their concerns and said what they feel is most needed to improve mental health, and reduce suicide and self-harm in the community.

The national strategy aims to facilitate a better understanding of suicidal behaviour, mental health and well-being over the five-year period from 2015-2020.