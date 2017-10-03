Two men injured after car hits wall in Dundalk

Two men have been taken to hospital after their car collided with a wall in Dundalk.

 
According to LMFM the car hit a wall at Bellewsbridge Road at around 1am last night.
 
Fire service and ambulance personnel attended the scene and the injured men were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes in Drogheda.
 
It is believed their injuries are not life threatening.
 