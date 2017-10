A car was stolen from a premises in Dundalk following a break-in in the early hours of yesterday (Monday, October 2) morning.



The black Ford Focus was taken from the Coulter Place area on the Armagh Road between 1am and 8am after the keys were taken from inside the home.



The vehicle has a 2008 reg.

Anyone with information on these or other incidents is asked to contact the Gardaí on (042) 938 8400.