New president commences at DkIT

DR Michael Mulvey's five year contract as the new president of Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) commenced today (Monday, October 2).

The new president of the institute has stated that he sees “a bright future” for DkIT, despite the college's financial difficulties.

“It has a campus that is superior to many of the universities and institutes in Ireland, challenging programmes, regionally and globally engaged, notable strengths in research and the capacity,” said Dr Mulvey.

He added that DkIT has a “track record of delivering an excellent student experience where each individual is nurtured and developed.”

Previously, Dr Mulvey was Director of Academic Affairs and Registrar at Dublin Institute of Technology (DIT) from 2010 and Director Faculty of Tourism from 1996 to 2009.

He holds a Masters Degree and PhD from Trinity College Dublin. DkIT saw its funding from the Higher Education Authority (HEA) cut by 34% between 2007 and 2012.

It was unable to meet its financial obligations from 2013 onward, however, DkIT is on course to break even this year.