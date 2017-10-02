Thieves leave Dundalk man with serious facial injuries following late night assault

Gardaí are investigating an assault and robbery at the Glenwood area of Dundalk.



A 24-year-old male was set upon by two males and struck on the head repeatedly, sustaining multiple facial injuries as a result. He was transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for treatment.

His Samsung Galaxy phone - grey in colour - was taken by the culprits.



The attack took place at approximately 12.25am and officers are urging anyone who may have been in the Dublin Road area at the time to contact their local station.

Anyone with information on these or other incidents is asked to contact the Gardaí on (042) 938 8400.





