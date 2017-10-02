RTÉ launches search for Louth's heroes

RESIDENTS in Louth are being urged to nominate local heroes for the People of the Year Awards 2017.

Celebrities and former winners are calling on members of the public to nominate family, friends and colleagues - ordinary people who have done extraordinary things in the county.

The awards, which are organised by Rehab Group, will be broadcast on RTÉ One on Saturday, March 3. Now in its 43rd year, Miriam O’Callaghan will present the hit show at The Round Room in the Mansion House.

Miriam described the awards as a "prestigious opportunity" to nominate somebody who deserves recognition.

"If you know somebody who has gone above and beyond the call of duty, the People of the Year Awards is the ideal way to honour them," said Miriam.

"Throughout my career I’ve travelled all over Ireland and the globe, and have witnessed the amazing work and sacrifices that people make. The Awards reveal Ireland’s courageous spirit and remarkable achievements."

Miriam added: “It’s such a fantastic national celebration which recognises some truly amazing people across Ireland, from all communities and backgrounds.

"We all known people who deserve recognition, so I hope people get nominating their hero."

The winners, who are all nominated by the Irish public, are finalised by a panel of adjudicators.