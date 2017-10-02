Dundalk swimmers set world record

Two local swimmers, Patrick Harmon [28.50 seconds] and Donal Carthy [29.70 seconds], who compete nationally for ADSC Dundalk Swim Club, were part of a hundred strong group of Irish Swimmers who celebrated National Swimming Day (Friday 29/9/17), by breaking the Guinness World Record 100 x 50m Relay at the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre, Dublin.

"The 100 swimmers collectively set a time of 46 minutes 38.04 seconds breaking the previous record by over 9 minutes!

Ireland’s fastest ever female swimmer Danielle Hill lead off the relay with Bangor swimmer Jack McMillan bringing it home. The team of swimmers aged from 15 – 60 included national squad members, club, masters, open water swimmers and water polo players coming together from all four regions!

Participants raised in excess of €10,000 with all proceeds going to the Irish Cancer Society and Northern Ireland Hospice.

Congratulations swimmers on a fantastic achievement!

A Huge thank you to all of our officials, witnesses, our fantastic MC Jon Rudd and the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre for their support.

Previous Record: 55 min 22.24 sec

Record Set: 46 min 38.04 sec