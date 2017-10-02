Dundalk commuters face train delays following suspension of rail services

Commuters using Iarnród Éireann Northern commuter services have been advised this morning to find alternative travel arrangements following an incident at Skerries.

In a number of tweets this morning Iarnrod Eireann have announced lines are closed due emergency services attending an incident on the line.

Line closed at Skerries, emergency services attending incident on line. Disruption to Nthn Commuter/Belfast trains until further notice 1/2 — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 2, 2017

Northern Commuter customers advised to make alternative arrangements, Dublin Bus accepting rail tickets 2/2 — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 2, 2017