Dundalk FC counting the cost after flare damages Oriel Park surface

Dundalk FC are counting the cost this morning after a flare thrown onto the pitch at Oriel Park caused €15,000 damage to the artificial surface.

The Lilywhites were held to a 1-1 draw by Rovers in yesterday's FAI Cup semi final.

Before the game began a flare was thrown onto the pitch from the Rovers fans section causing the damage.

Earlier graffitti had been drawn on a wall at the Fane Bar in town.