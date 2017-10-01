Louth Dog Pound took in 435 dogs in 2016

The Louth County Council Annual Report for 2016 was released last week, and included in the report was information relating to the veterinary section.

One of the veterinary sections responsibilities is dog control in the county.

According to the report, the dog pound took in 435 dogs in 2016, 119 less than in the previous year.

Of those, a total of 177 were reclaimed by owners or re-homed directly from the pound, with a further 206 dogs re-homed via local charities. 88% of dogs going through the pound found a home.

Over 5,500 dog licenses were applied for in 2016.

Dog control was maintained at a high level, the report says. Two additional dog breeding establishments were inspected in 2016 and registered during the year, bringing the total registered in Louth to seven.

The report also details horse control figures for 2016.

It says that whilst there was still significant activity regarding horse control in 2016, the overall trend of horses that need to be impounded continues to be downward, with 145 horses in 2013, 93 in 2014, 43 in 2015 and 23 horses in 2016.

The majority of horses held at the pound were neither licensed nor micro-chipped and as such ownership was difficult to determine.