Homelessness in Louth has shot up 11% since end of June 2017

The Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government released the Homelessness Report for August 2017 on Friday evening and in it the homeless figures for Louth are included.

During the week of 21-27 August 2017, 122 adults were homeless in Louth. Louth is among the counties with the highest number of homeless people, Dublin, Kildare, Limerick, Cork and Galway were the only counties with a higher number of homeless people.

Previous figures show that at the end of June 2017, 110 were homeless in Louth, indicating that homelessness in the county has shot up by almost 11% since the end of June.

When looking at the North East as region – made up of Louth, Cavan and Monaghan, it was revealed that there were 125 adults homeless in the region in total. 122 in Louth, one in Monaghan and two in Cavan.

There were 17 homeless families in the North East at the end of August. Nine of these families were single parent families. The total number of dependents in the 17 homeless families was 48.

Of the 125 homeless adults in the North East at the end of August, 75 were male and 50 were female. Eleven of them were in the 18-24 year old bracket, 88 were 25-44, 21 were 45-64 years old and five were over 65 years old.