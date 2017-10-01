Deaths in Dundalk Sunday 1st October 2017

The death has occurred of Peter Kelly of Skerries, Dublin / Dundalk, Louth

On 27th September 2017, peacefully at Beaumont hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Peter, sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Carmel, children Jean, David, Colm, Brian and Úna, brothers Sean, Thomas and Christopher, sisters Mary, Catherine, Susan and Bernadette, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at home Monday from 5pm to 9pm.

Removal Tuesday to St. Patrick's Church, Skerries arriving 9.50 am for 10 am Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in Ardla Cemetery, Skerries.

All enquiries to Lannon's Funeral Directors 018491277.

Rest in peace

The death has occurred of Freddie Norman of Oaklawns, Dundalk, Louth

On Saturday 30th September 2017, peacefully surrounded by his family in the loving care of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Predeceased by his parents Freddie and Iris (née Mc Kenna).

Freddie, beloved husband of Majella (née Flood) and devoted father of Sharon, David, Derek and Aiden.

Very deeply regretted by his wife, daughter, sons, brothers Ray and Noel, sisters Joyce and Barbara, son in-law, daughters in-law, eight grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

​Reposing at his residence Oaklawns from Saturday evening at 7pm.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.30 am proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Oliver Nolan of St. Mary's, Drumcar, Louth / Dunkerrin, Offaly / Tipperary

On September 29th 2017. Deeply regretted by his sister Sr. Miriam, brothers Dan & Tom, sister-in-law Anne, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends, carers and colleagues in Saint Mary's Drumcar.

Reposing at Saint Patrick's funeral home Dunkerrin on Sunday evening from 5.30 pm rosary at 8 o'clock.

Private removal on Monday morning at 11.15 am to Dunkerrin church to arrive at 11.45 am for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by interment in Dunkerrin Cemetery.

Reposing in St. Mary's Drumcar Co. Louth until 2 o'clock Sunday.

Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Jimmy McDonnell of Grange Road, Allardstown, Knockbridge, Dundalk, Louth

On 30th September 2017, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Jimmy will be sadly missed by his loving wife May and his loving children Bríd, Lizzy, Jim, Mary, Jody, Anne, Ollie.

Predeceased by his daughter Thérèse, his loving grand-children Rachel, James, Niamh, Fionn, Aodhán, Mark, Michelle, Matthew, Sadhbh, Ferdia, Ruairí, Caoilte, Méabh, Cillian, Rian, Anna and Tara, his sons-in-law Paddy, Michael and Ruairí, his daughters-in-law, Ann-Marie, Sinéad and Mairéad, his brothers Paddy and Frank, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Jimmy will repose in his residence on Saturday evening from 7:30pm to 10pm and on Sunday from 10:30am.

House private on Monday morning.

Removal on Monday morning to St. Michael's Church, Darver, arriving for funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Darver Cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace