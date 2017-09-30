Louth 1957 All-Ireland winner Jimmy McDonnell passes away

Rest In Peace

Jimmy McDonnell, one of the heroes of Louth's 1957 All-Ireland win has passed away. 
He also played in the 1950 final and won leinster medals in '50 and '51. 
He played with Darver Volunteers and won a junior championship with Darver volunteers in '56. 
The Democrat extends its sympathies to Jimmy McDonnell's family.