Omniplex Dundalk set to screen a series of all-time classic films

Mondays are about to get a lot more exciting as Omniplex Cinema in Dundalk are heralding the return of a series of classic films with the launch of #BringItBack.

Giving audiences the chance to experience some perennial favourite films the way they were intended; #BringItBack will see a series of classics make their full cinematic comeback on the big screen in cinemas across Ireland. The series will launch on Monday, October 2nd with coming-of-age tear jerker, My Girl, first released 26 years ago.

Omniplex Cinemas have created a programme of screenings with something to suit everyone, including legendary mafia drama, The Godfather: Part II; finger-clicking frightful-fantasy, The Addams Family and romance adventure, The Princess Bride. October’s run culminates in a Halloween night special with The Shining, the 1980 horror, featuring the now iconic scene, ‘Here’s Johnny!’ and starring Jack Nicholson.



#BringItBack will see some of the world’s most loved movies returning to Omniplex, enhanced by the best in modern day cinema experiences – quality projection, state of the art sound technology and of course, the comfiest seats. Omniplex Cinemas will be rolling out #BringItBack every Monday at 7:30 in nine locations from Monday, October 2nd including Mahon Point, Cork; Rathmines, Dublin; Dundalk, Limerick, Tralee, Wexford, Craigavon, Lisburn and Dundonald.

Tickets are €8. For tickets and more on Omniplex Cinema’s #BringItBack line up, visit www.omniplex.ie.