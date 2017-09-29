Dundalk IT to sell retro jersey due to 'insane demand'

Yesterday DkIT launched their new retro jersey for the 2017/18 - and due to 'insane demand' it will now go on sale to the public.

The DkIT GAA club released a statement on its Facebook page this afternoon, announcing the news.

"Due to the huge success of our COMMEMORATIVE RETRO JERSEY launch and the insane demand to buy the jersey we have decided to give the fans what they want and put it up for sale.

"Our Retro Jersey can be purchased from the Sports and Societies Office in DkIT for ONLY €50.

"Absolute bargain for an instant classic!

"Orders must be in by Friday 6th of October and we can only accept cash."