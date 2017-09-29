St Vincent's school in Dundalk selected for Google sponsorship fund

St Vincent's Secondary School Dundalk has been selected from over 500 submissions to receive funding from Google for their Code Week activities.

Google’s decision to directly sponsor schools for Europe Code Week is a result of the company’s ongoing efforts to encourage more students to learn about computing and to ensure that they are well-equipped with the technical skills that are increasingly required for the future.

The five Irish schools selected by Google are:

St. Mary's Parish Primary School, Drogheda, Co. Louth

St Vincent's Secondary School, Dundalk, Co. Louth

St. Joseph's Primary School, Ballinrobe. Co. Mayo

Saint Eunan's College, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

North Dublin National School Project, Glasnevin, Co.Dublin

The schools will host activities that range from in-class and extracurricular computer science activities (both hands-on and offline); coding workshops for students and their parents, teachers and grandparents; visits to local ICT companies; and an ongoing, year-long project to learn programming skills and collaborate in the creation of games for younger students.

By the end of Europe Code Week, almost 3,000 Irish students, teachers and parents will have benefitted from the programme, just one of many of Google’s educational initiatives run in Ireland and worldwide.

Claire Conneely, CS Education Manager, Google said; “It’s a fantastic achievement that two Louth schools were selected from 500 applications for funding for Code Week. Congratulations to the staff and pupils of both schools and we hope they have a great Code Week!”

Europe Code Week 2017 - which this year takes place between 7th and 22nd October - is a grassroots movement that celebrates creating with code. The idea is to make programming more visible, to show young, adults and elderly how you bring ideas to life with code, to demystify these skills and bring motivated people together to learn. The initiative was launched in 2013 by the Young Advisors for the Digital Agenda Europe.

For further information, see Code Week’s events page for a full list of upcoming activities, and learn about Google’s ongoing activities and programmes in computer science education in Ireland here.