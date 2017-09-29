All systems go for Darver Castle wedding fayre

Darver Castle in Darver, Louth is delighted to announce its Wedding Fayre will take place at the hotel on Sunday 8th October from 2pm – 5pm. The Wedding Fayre will coincide with the official opening of 11 new courtyard accommodation rooms at Darver Castle.

At the Darver Castle Wedding Fayre you will be able to get an exclusive look at Darver Castle’s spectacular wedding venue and grounds. The experienced wedding team will be available on the day to discuss packages and answer all your questions about planning your big day at the castle. Over the past 20 years Darver Castle has hosted in excess of 2,000 weddings and its wedding business continues to grow each year.

The 11 new courtyard accommodation rooms, which are part of the three year development plan to upgrade Darver Castle, will allow Darver Castle to meet the growing demand for weddings at the venue.

These rooms boost a contemporary design while still maintaining the tradition theme of the castle. The new courtyard bedrooms are the latest investment by the Carville Family since they transformed Darver into a spectacular wedding venue twenty years ago. In total there are now 34 rooms at Darver Castle.

Speaking about the Wedding Fayre and the new bedrooms, Proprietor Julia Carville said “We are thrilled to be able to show our new bedrooms at this Wedding Fayre.

They are part of our expansion plans and can accommodate up to 30 guests at our unique wedding venue. They are extremely high standard and we have had excellent feedback in our previews with couples planning their wedding with us”.

Dating back to the 15th Century, Darver Castle is situated on 50 acres of fine parkland in the rolling countryside of County Louth and is a spectacular setting for your fairytale wedding.

The Castle has the facilities to host wedding ceremonies, civil ceremonies and partnerships, which can be performed in the ceremony room within the courtyard. The dedicated wedding team at Darver Castle can also guide you through the planning process, ensuring you get the intimate ceremony you wish for.

After you tie the knot at Darver Castle, you, your partner and your guests can sit down to a banquet meal in the most spectacular of settings in The Brabazon Hall, which showcases stone cut walls and a beamed ceiling. This warm and beautiful backdrop will make your wedding feast a dining experience to remember.