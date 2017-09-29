Toolfix in Dundalk opens doors on new premises on Ecco Road

Local DIY store Toolfix opened the doors off its new premises to the public on the Ecco Road this morning.

As part of it's grand opening celebrations Toolfix are advertising a host of opening weekend offers in store from Friday September 29th.

The premises are based at the old Littelfuse factory on the Ecco Road.

The store's opening hours are Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm, Saturday 9am to 6pm and Sunday (Bank holidays) 11am to 6pm.