Legendary Dundalk FC broadcaster Gerry Malone set to leave LMFM

Legendary local broadcaster Gerry Malone will leave LMFM this week.



The radio reporter and presenter has been with the station since its inception in 1989, partaking LMFM's first ever broadcast. His last outing with the outlet takes place tomorrow.





"I've been there since day one so it's very much the end of an era," Gerry told the Democrat.

"I have built up a strong and successful broadcasting career at the station and am naturally not happy leaving but alas redundancies are a fact of life."



Gerry started with Boyneside Radio In Drogheda in 1983. Since that time he has also covered the news beat, most notably on site following the murder of Adrian Donohoe.



"I am writing a book at the moment and obviously will have plenty of time to work on it now. I intend to write a number of books in the future.



"I will continue with my media work covering Dundalk FC for years to come. I don't intend to give up broadcasting either and will return."