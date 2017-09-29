Deaths in Dundalk - Friday September 29th, 2017

The death has occurred of Peter McCourt of Park Villas, Dundalk

Peacefully in Louth County Hospital. Peter beloved husband of Frances née Kerley and dear father of Catherine, Joan, Brendan, James, Jill, Pamela, and Caroline. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brother Patrick, sisters Eileen and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 2pm until 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. Removal on Monday morning at 10.50 to St. Patrick’s Cathedral, arriving for Mass at 11.O’Clock. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. House Private. Family flowers only. Donations to I.M.N.D.A.

May He Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Nancy Creaton (née Sargent) of Barrack Street, Dundalk and Birmingham, UK

Peacefully in her 85th on 2nd September 2017 year at Cohen House, Stirchley in Birmingham. Born to Jack and Anne Sargent, Nancy was predeceased by her husband Martin, sisters Ellen McDonald (Nellie – Queanbeyan, NSW, Australia) and Theresa Gavin (Tessie – Walkinstown, Dublin) and brother Christopher (Christy - Yallingup, W. Australia).

She is survived by her sons Gerard (Austin, Texas) and Noel (England), her grandchildren Matthew and Clarissa (Texas) as well as her Sargent, McDonald, Doran, Gavin and O’Callaghan nephews and nieces and her grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. She will be sorely missed by relatives and friends in Dundalk, Birmingham, Kildare, Dublin, USA, Australia and Canada. Sing a song of freedom for Nancy.

Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Harborne, Birmingham, UK at 12 noon Monday, October 2nd 2017. Cremation and reception thereafter.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Ricky) Duffy of Aisling Park, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by his family. Beloved son of Martin and Frances, brother of James, Geraldine, Emmanuel, Marty and Martin and father of Shauna and the late Patrick Jason. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing parents, brothers, sister, daughter, sister-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brother-in-law Alan.

Reposing at the residence of his sister Geraldine, 33 Castleross, Castletown Road. Removal on Friday at 1.15pm, to the Church of the Holy Redeemer, arriving for Mass at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to St. Joseph's Cemetery, Castletown.

May He Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Quinn of College Heights, Hoey's Lane, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Theresa and dear father of Paddy, Bridgie, James, Maggie, Mary, Dave and Michael. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Thomas, Paddy and Johnny Boy, sisters Nabby, Kathleen and Julia, his nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, from 5pm-7pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday at 10am, proceeding on foot from College Heights at 10.30am, to the Church of the Holy Family, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace