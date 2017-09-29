AA ROADWATCH: Pedestrian reported on M1 near Dundalk

AA Roadwatch are alerting motorists that there is a pedestrian on the M1 southbound between J16 Dundalk South and J15 Castlebellingham this morning. 
 
Motorists are advised to take care in the area and proceed with caution.