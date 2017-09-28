CSO figures reveal decrease in State investment in water and waste water treatment in Dundalk

Figures released this week by the CSO, show the decrease in State investment in both water supply and waste water treatment in Dundalk town since the turn of the millenium.

The figures show both income and expenditure on water supply and waste water treatment for Dundalk Town Council for the years 2000 – 2013.

Total expenditure for the town decreased from a peak of €19.17 million in 2000 to €3.51 million in 2013.

The decrease in expenditure might be explained by thea decrease in capital expenditure since 2000.

In 2000 in Dundalk town, capital income made up €11.19 million of the €11.99 million total income.

This decreased in subsequent years to €9.8 million in 2004, €6.2 million in 2006 and down to nil capital income in 2013.

The huge decrease in capital income relates to a decrease in State grants over the past number of years.

Between the years 2000 and 2013 expenditure exceeded income every year with the exception of two years – 2003 and 2004.