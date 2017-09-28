Louth County Council pay out over €11,000 on mobile phone expenses in 2016

The 2016 annual report has been released by Louth County Council, and it reveals that as well as paying out €123,777 in annual expenses allowances to members for meetings, committees and representation, it paid out €11,234 for mobile and blackberry phone expenses.

In the payments to members for meetings, committees and representation 2016 section of the report, it shows that for the 108 council and committee meetings in 2016, a total of €476,919 was paid out in representational payments.

The Chairperson's allowance for 2016 was €20,000 and the Vice Chairperson's allowance was €4,000.

A total of €24,000 was paid out to chairpersons of Strategic Policy Committees(SPC's) and Muncipal Policy Committees(MPC's) and €30,000 was paid for Chairperson of Muncipal Districts.



Expenses for conferences and training attended amounted to €15,919 for those that took place in Ireland, while €87 was paid for those that took place abroad.

Further information from the annual report to follow.