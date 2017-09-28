Dundalk road to remain closed 'until further notice' following serious accident this morning

TWO PEOPLE SERIOUSLY INJURED IN EARLIER COLLISION, WITH ONE AIRLIFTED TO HOSPITAL

The Avenue Road at Greenacres in Dundalk remains sealed off this afternoon following a serious accident this morning.

According to AA Roadwatch that section of the Avenue Road will be closed until further notice.