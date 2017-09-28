Christy Dignam gig in Dundalk Gaol cancelled

Christy Dignam, lead singer with Aslan, who was set to play in Dundalk Gaol this weekend has cancelled his appearance at the venue.

According to a statement released by Christy Dignam, he cancelled the date in Dundalk Gaol due to "a mix up with my schedule resulting in a double booking on the night with Aslan".

The night, which was to feature Christy performing with his daughter Kiera, was first confirmed and announced in May, with tickets selling out shortly afterwards.

The statement released by Christy Dignam yesterday reads as follows:

"To all who purchased tickets for myself and Kiera's show "One night Two voices" in The Oriel Centre, Dundalk on Saturday 30th of September 2017,

"It is with great regret that I have to cancel this Saturday's gig, it came to my attention today that there has been a mix up with my schedule resulting in a double booking on the night with Aslan, although both gigs are of equal importance to me, due to contractual commitments with the other venue I have to follow through with my other gig with the band.

'My sincere apologies for this mix up to everyone who bought tickets and the staff at the Oriel theatre, I hope to return to Dundalk very soon to play to you all,

Yours,

Christy Dignam"

On the organisers Facebook page, the statement made by Christy Dignam cancelling the gig was posted along with the following:

"Due to circumstances beyond our control, Christy Dignam has at short notice cancelled his sold-out show in the Oriel Centre on Saturday 30th September.

"We are extremely disappointed with Christy's decision to cancel this sold-out show at the last minute as when it was confirmed in May it quickly sold-out when it was announced that it would be the premiere of the 'One Night Two Voices' a show with his talented daughter Kiera.

"We would like to apologise to the staff in the Oriel Centre for the inconvenience caused - they are a great team and their excitement over this show was one of the reasons why it sold-out so quickly.

"We especially apologise to all those who purchased tickets for this show. Not only were they coming from the environs of Louth but also from as far as Derry, Belfast, Dublin and Waterford.

"Tickets purchased online will be refunded within 5 working days. Tickets purchased from the Oriel Centre can be refunded directly from the centre."