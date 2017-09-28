Dundalk FC promote DkIT Sports & Societies Day

Dundalk Institute of Technology’s’ Sports and Societies Office held their annual Sports and Societies sign up day on Wednesday, 27th September 2017.



The event took place in the Multi-Purpose Centre (MPC) encouraging students to get involved in various activities – sporting and non-sporting.

Dundalk FC Community Officer, Liam Burns, spoke after the event and stated his overall happiness with how the day went.

“It was a good day,” Burns told dundalkfc.com. “There was plenty of activity at the DKIT Soccer stall with students signing up for the new year.

“I’m very happy with how the day went and the students who helped make it such a success are a credit to themselves.

“Dundalk FC works very closely with DkIT with the scholarships and this is a partnership we are extremeley pleased with and very proud of.”