Dundalk IT's new GAA jersey is dividing opinion

With Dundalk IT set to make their bow in the Sigerson Cup for 2017/18 after an eight year absense, the good people at the local Institute have released a new/old jersey to mark the new season.

Take a look for yourself...

It's very much a late 1970s/1980s affair and it is certainly dividing opinion.

Some are all for the retro stylings and simple design.

However, certain members of the Democrat team are not so sure, with one in particular calling it 'cat'.

What do you think?