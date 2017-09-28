The English Premier League title is coming to Louth next week!

Next Friday, October 6th, Cadbury – Official Snack Partner to the Premier League – will bring the Premier League Trophy to Louth, as part of their new partnership with the Premier League, which kicked-off this season.

This once in a lifetime opportunity to take a photo with the famous trophy, will take place at Eurospar Drogheda, from 10am to 12pm sharp.

The 2017/18 Premier League season marks the first year of Cadbury’s three-year partnership, which also includes sponsorship of the Premier League Golden Boot and Golden Glove Awards.

To celebrate their sponsorship Cadbury are offering football fans chances to win lots of prizes, including match tickets, throughout the season through on-pack and in-store competitions. For more information go to www.cadburyfc.com/stadium (please note the website goes live on 2nd October).

What: Premier League Trophy Tour is coming to Louth

Where: Eurospar Drogheda, Louth

When: Friday October 6th – 10am to 12pm sharp