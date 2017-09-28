Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday September 28th, 2017

The death has occurred of Patrick (Ricky) Duffy of Aisling Park, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by his family.

Beloved son of Martin and Frances, brother of James, Geraldine, Emmanuel and Martin and father of Shauna and the late Patrick Jason. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing parents, brothers, sister, daughter, sister-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brother-in-law Alan.

Reposing at the residence of his sister Geraldine, 33 Castleross, Castletown Road. Removal on Friday at 1.15pm, to the Church of the Holy Redeemer, arriving for Mass at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to St. Joseph's Cemetery, Castletown.

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Quinn of College Heights, Hoey's Lane, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Theresa and dear father of Paddy, Bridgie, James, Maggie, Mary, Dave and Michael.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Thomas, Paddy and Johnny Boy, sisters Nabby, Kathleen and Julia, his nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street, from 5pm-7pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday at 10am, proceeding on foot from College Heights at 10.30am, to the Church of the Holy Family, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Bridget Kieran (née McKenna) of Duffy's Cross, Readypenny, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender loving care of the staff of Setanta House, Moorehall Lodge, Ardee, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Jim and dear mother of Elizabeth (O’Donoghue).

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter, sister Marie (McKenna), son-in-law Pat, grandsons and their partners David and Aileen, Kieran and Kate and Brendan and Judith, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Annie (Bishop) and Bess (Kieran), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter, Duffy's Cross, from 12 noon to 8pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday, at 11.20am, to St. Michael's Church, Darver, arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired , to County Louth Alzheimer Homecare Services c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes, Dundalk.

May She Rest in Peace