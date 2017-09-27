Road closure on Dundalk to Ardee road due to collision
The N52 Dundalk to Ardee Road is reportedly closed at Duffy’s Cross this afternoon due to what is being described as a 'bad crash.'
The collision is believed to have taken place in the townland of Lambtown, about 5km north of Ardee.
Motorists are advised to proceed with caution in the area and expect possible diversions.
More as we get it.
#LOUTH Collision on the N52 Ardee/Dundalk Rd in the townland of Lambtown, approx. 5km north of Ardee. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) September 27, 2017
