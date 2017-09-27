North Louth haulier comes to the 'urgent' aid of national charity

Hanlon Transport from Greenore are once more coming to the aid of CASA - The Caring and Sharing Association - who are in urgent need of stock for their chain of charity shops.

CASA rely heavily on funds generated through their charity shops to finance their services to disabled people in Ireland.

Hanlon Transport's truck and trailer will be parked at Cooley Parochial Hall on Saturday morning 14th October from 9 am to 1pm.

Donations of second hand clothes, footwear, handbags, belts, jewellery, curtains, sheets, pillow cases, towels, etc are all warmly welcomed. Unfortunately CASA cannot accept donations of electrical goods, toys, or children’s car seats.

Hanlon Transport and their team of volunteers will then travel with the container to Dublin in the early hours of Sunday morning. Forming a human chain, the volunteers will off-load the cargo of kindness, bag by bag, it will then be distributed to the various CASA charity shops all over Ireland.

On arrival at each individual shop, the bags are opened with the contents sorted, steam cleaned, and very quickly are offered for sale in the CASA charity shop.



CASA would like to express their heart felt thanks to all who have supported their appeals in the past. Each donation given with such kind hearts is deeply appreciated. The generous support which CASA continue to receive from Cooley and it’s surrounding areas is phenomenal and has had a huge positive impact on the charity.

No other rural community in Ireland has ever given so much - An astounding fifteen full trailer loads of donations have left Cooley over the last number of years. Many disabled children and adults have received respite care in the CASA breakhouse in Malahide. Hundreds continue to attend the CASA monthly socials which take place all over Ireland. For many disabled people and those with life limiting conditions, a dream of travelling to Lourdes has been realised.

Priceless gifts which the people of North Louth continue to give in a quiet unassuming way. CASA wish to thank Hanlon Transport and their team of men who continue to ensure that each cargo of donations safely reach their destination. For enquiries, or to have your donation picked up from your home, Contact Anne 086 3938289

For more info on CASA, visit www.casa.ie