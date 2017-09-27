Section of M1 Motorway in Louth to close this evening

The M1 Belfast/Dublin Rd will be closed southbound from J15 Castlebellingham to J13 Dunleer North from 7:30pm tonight (September 27th) until 6:30am tomorrow.

This is due to essential maintenance.

Motorists will divert via Castlebellingham on the Station Rd (R166) and Dunleer Rd (R132), continuing straight on at the Dunleer turn-off to rejoin the motorway at J13.