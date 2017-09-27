Several Louth roads flooded as rainfall warning is issued

Met Eireann have issued a Status Yellow Rainfall warning for the country today and AA Roadwatch are reporting that two roads in Louth are flooded as the rain descends this afternoon.

According to AA Roadwatch there is flooding on the Drogheda/Collon Roadd (R168) on the Drogheda side of Mellifont Abbey and in Drogheda itself, Gardai are warning of flooding on the Rathmullan Road.

The Status Yellow Rainfall Warning is in place for the whole country and is valid until 10pm tonight.

Gardai are advising motorists to slow down, take extra care when driving on wet roads and increase your braking distance.