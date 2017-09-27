Special festival this weekend to honour Patick Kavanagh's 50th anniversary

2017 marks the 50th anniversary of the death of Patrick Kavanagh. An excellent programme of events is lined up to commemorate the poet’s legacy fifty years on.

Heather Humphreys TD., Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht will officially open the weekend on Friday 29th September at 7.30pm in the Kavanagh Centre in Inniskeen.

At 8pm: Professor Diarmaid Ferriter will deliver the Keynote Address entitled ‘Irishmen, as a rule make poor lovers’- Sex and Society in Patrick Kavanagh’s Ireland. Diarmaid Ferriter, one of Ireland’s best-known historians is Professor of modern Irish History at UCD. This will be followed by the announcement of this year’s Patrick Kavanagh Poetry Award, established in 1971, the longest running in Ireland. The winners will be invited to read from their work.

At 10.00pm: The evening concludes with a celebration of the Irish in rural and frontier America and their contribution to the folk music and storylore of their adopted land from the Time Travelers: Joe and Paula McHugh from America.

The Saturday programme gets underway in Carrickmacross with a conducted walking tour of the Patrick Kavanagh Literary Trail with Larry McDermott. Assembly: The Valley Lodge – opposite St. Joseph’s Church.

Then back to the Patrick Kavanagh Centre for 11am where the 2017 poetry award winners will read from their work.

At 12.00pm: Dr. Juliana Adelman will deliver her talk ‘Farming and Food in the Free State –the Kavanagh experience in Monaghan, describing the demands, rhythms and everyday practices of the kind of farming Kavanagh knew in Inniskeen between the two World Wars.

Lunch is scheduled for 1.00pm.

At 2.30pm: The visitors can look forward to Dr. Una Agnew’s talk entitled Patrick Kavanagh (1904-1967) & Seamus Heaney (1939-2013: From Shancoduff to Mossbawn – Lines of Convergence and

Divergence. Dr. Agnew, a Louis Sister, Associate Professor Emeritus in the Faculty of Theology, Milltown Institute, Dublin. Author of ‘The Mystical Imagination of Patrick Kavanagh: A Buttonhole in Heaven’ (1998).

At 3.30pm: Dr. Susan Hegarty will explore the physical landscape of the townlands that inspired Kavanagh: their resources, their place in the wider world and how they contributed to forming the poet. Her talk is entitled ‘Mucker, Ednamo and the Wider World –the Landscape of Patrick Kavanagh

At 7.30pm: The homily at the Commemorative Mass in Inniskeen will be preached by Fr. Tom Lalor, Parish Priest at Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow. Fr. Martin Treanor, P.P., Inniskeen will be the celebrant.

At 8.30pm: The Lyric Theatre, Belfast, presents A Dramatic Reading of Station Island by Seamus Heaney.

In a cross-border collaboration, the Patrick Kavanagh Centre and the Seamus Heaney HomePlace have programmed events in both venues exploring the works of these two great writers.

At 10.00am: On Sunday morning, award winning poet, Noel Monahan will direct a Poetry Workshop for students between the ages of 10 and 18 years.

The bus tour of the extended Kavanagh Country led by Art Agnew, departing at 10am sharp from the Kavanagh Centre. Art started Kavanagh’s Yearly in 1984. Grandnephew of Brigid Agnew (Miss Moore in The Green Fool) who taught Kavanagh in Kednaminsha N.S. He is Chairman of Inniskeen Enterprise Development Group.

Lunch at 1pm.

At 2.00pm: The Graveside Commemoration and wreath laying takes place at the graveside.

At 2.30pm: "Spraying the Potatoes"

Art piece by Inver College 1st Year Art Students to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Patrick Kavanagh's death.

Patrick Kavanagh's poem "Spraying the Potatoes" was the inspiration for a textile art piece collaboratively created by Inver College's 1st Year Art Students, Textile Artist, Karen McArdle & Art Teacher, Margaret Reburn. The textile art piece was also created to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Kavanagh’s death. Textile techniques such as tie dyeing, printing, embroidery & weaving were all used to create "Spraying the Potatoes”

The project was sponsored & supported by NAPD's Creative Engagement Project, The Patrick Kavanagh Resource Centre, The Garage Theatre, & Inver College.

2.40pm: Paddy Cullivan of the Late Late Show house band ‘The Camembert Quartet’ and a regular on Joe Duffy’s Funny Fridays, sings and chats about the social commentary of Kavanagh.

3.45pm: Annual Schools Poetry Awards. Now in its 33nd year and five publications later this event goes from strength to strength and is now an all-Ireland Competition. The judge Noel Monahan, an Irish poet of international standing will announce the winners at senior and junior level. Winners will read their poems, bringing the 2017 weekend to a close.

